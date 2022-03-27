RAUCH - Nelson G.
March 25, 2022, of Elma, NY. Loving father of Chris Rauch, Brad Rauch, Jill Caughill and Chelsey Podlesak; special friend of Linda Flagg, Kyle (Tracie) Flagg, Derrick (Tabitha) Flagg and Keith (Heather) Flagg; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Nelson was a proud US Air Force veteran. He was the founder of ATDM Corp. He was also an employee of Moog, where he developed and manufactured primary systems for the F15 fighter jet, the Space Shuttle and the nations ICBM missile systems. He also spent time in the Philippines where he jointly started and finalized the construction and installation of a complete aerospace manufacturing and assembly operation. Nelson developed a 22 acre Hydroponic Greenhouse Facility in the City of Buffalo where he conceived and designed what was to become the first "Urban-Agriculture" facility in the Nation. He also was the previous owner for 30 years of Zider Zee Restaurant in Holland. He will be greatly missed. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Please leave your memories and condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.