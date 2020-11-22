Menu
Nicé M. BRAUN
Braun - Nicé M. (nee Sannipoli)
November 16, 2020 of Blasdell, NY. Beloved wife of Calvin Braun; loving mother of Ronald (Barbara) Braun, the late Kenneth Braun, Steven Braun, and Renée (Thomas) Wall; devoted grandmother of Aaron Braun, Thomas, Christopher, and Matthew Wall; dearest great-grandmother of Penelope Nicé Braun; cherished sister of Druida (David) Lilli, the late Anita Griswold, and the late Aaron Sannipoli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2020.
