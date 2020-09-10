Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nicholas A. BALESTERI
BALESTERI - Nicholas A.
Of Tonawanda TWP, September 9, 2020. Beloved son of Nicholas and Tina M. Cannon Balesteri; brother of Sam G. Balesteri; loving grandson of Carol (late David) Cannon, Salvatore (Helen) Balesteri and Linda (Stanley) Gajkowski; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday, 4-7 PM. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorial contributions to Horizon-Village Terrace House, 291 Elm St., Buffalo 14203, are preferred. Condolences may be made at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.