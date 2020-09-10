BALESTERI - Nicholas A.
Of Tonawanda TWP, September 9, 2020. Beloved son of Nicholas and Tina M. Cannon Balesteri; brother of Sam G. Balesteri; loving grandson of Carol (late David) Cannon, Salvatore (Helen) Balesteri and Linda (Stanley) Gajkowski; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday, 4-7 PM. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorial contributions to Horizon-Village Terrace House, 291 Elm St., Buffalo 14203, are preferred. Condolences may be made at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.