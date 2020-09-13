Vogler - Nicholas A., Tech. Sgt. E-6
Unexpectedly March 29, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Devoted son of Terri (nee Carpenter) Vogler and Timothy (Melissa) Vogler; cherished brother of Jessica Vogler; beloved uncle of Stella and Kaylee; loving step-brother of Alyssa, Anthony, and Aurora Castiglia; dearest grandson of Phyllis and Dale Westlake, late Robert and late Edna Vogler; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. For the safety of family and friends and the NYS capacity restrictions, private services will be held. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may made to the WNY Heroes. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.