Nicholas F. BACKES
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BACKES - Nicholas F.
June 1, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 65 years to Claudette (nee Hoffman) Backes; dearest father of Barbara (Steven) Mogle, Nick (Connie Wawrzyniak) Backes, Susan (Shane) Currey, Karen (Mark) Molitor, Deborah (John) Diggs, Michael (Jennifer Bourkney) Backes, and Carlos (Mercedes Muniz) Peredo; grandfather of 32 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Ralph (Carol) Backes; brother-in-law of Robert (Linn Buzzard) Hoffman. The family will be present Thursday, June 3rd, from 4-8 PM, at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where prayers will be offered on Friday, at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Bowmansville). Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jun
4
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Bowmansville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Claudette and family. I am so sorry to hear about Nick. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Kathy Kraft
June 3, 2021
God bless you and your family.
Tom and Madelyn Bourkney
June 3, 2021
