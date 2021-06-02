BACKES - Nicholas F.
June 1, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 65 years to Claudette (nee Hoffman) Backes; dearest father of Barbara (Steven) Mogle, Nick (Connie Wawrzyniak) Backes, Susan (Shane) Currey, Karen (Mark) Molitor, Deborah (John) Diggs, Michael (Jennifer Bourkney) Backes, and Carlos (Mercedes Muniz) Peredo; grandfather of 32 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Ralph (Carol) Backes; brother-in-law of Robert (Linn Buzzard) Hoffman. The family will be present Thursday, June 3rd, from 4-8 PM, at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where prayers will be offered on Friday, at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Bowmansville). Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.