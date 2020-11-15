ALOISIO - Nicholas D.
November 7, 2020 at age 88, beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Domizio) Aloisio; dear father of Nicholas J. Aloisio, Debra (William) Copeland, Mark J. Aloisio, Carol (Carmen) Cibella and Christine (Louis Turchiarelli) Aloisio; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren; son of the late Josephine (nee Perillo) and Nicolas Aloisio; brother of the late Rosemarie D'Andrea. Mr. Aloisio was an entrepreneur who owned and operated several grocery and convenience stores throughout Buffalo for over 30 years. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.