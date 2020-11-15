Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nicholas D. ALOISIO
ALOISIO - Nicholas D.
November 7, 2020 at age 88, beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Domizio) Aloisio; dear father of Nicholas J. Aloisio, Debra (William) Copeland, Mark J. Aloisio, Carol (Carmen) Cibella and Christine (Louis Turchiarelli) Aloisio; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren; son of the late Josephine (nee Perillo) and Nicolas Aloisio; brother of the late Rosemarie D'Andrea. Mr. Aloisio was an entrepreneur who owned and operated several grocery and convenience stores throughout Buffalo for over 30 years. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.