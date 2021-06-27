HAGER - Nicholas

June 24, 2021, of Lockport, NY. Beloved son of Richard Hager, Jr. and Sheila Baran; brother of Breiann and the late Austin Hager; uncle to Nolan Hager; grandson of Richard Hager, Sr. and Paula Boettcher; nephew of Susan Mayer, Louise Riggs, Vickey (Michelle) Hager and Patty (Paul) Johnson; also survived by many cousins. Nick was the owner of Hager Enterprises. He strived to do his best and succeeded. His parents and loved ones couldn't be more proud of the man he became. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family home at a later date. Any donations are asked to please be sent to the Neurology Department at E.C.M.C. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.