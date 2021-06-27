HAGER - Nicholas June 24, 2021, of Lockport, NY. Beloved son of Richard Hager, Jr. and Sheila Baran; brother of Breiann and the late Austin Hager; uncle to Nolan Hager; grandson of Richard Hager, Sr. and Paula Boettcher; nephew of Susan Mayer, Louise Riggs, Vickey (Michelle) Hager and Patty (Paul) Johnson; also survived by many cousins. Nick was the owner of Hager Enterprises. He strived to do his best and succeeded. His parents and loved ones couldn't be more proud of the man he became. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family home at a later date. Any donations are asked to please be sent to the Neurology Department at E.C.M.C. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Urban Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Craig Werynski, Exertis
August 11, 2021
I met nick 2 years ago at my friend terries.we talked for a couple hours you touched my life in those 2 short hours.you are sadly missed already..I won´t forget our conversation about my son.you were so compassionate and sympathetic, Nick your in great hands now.looking forward to meeting you again one day.
Tammy
Friend
June 28, 2021
Karen McCall and Angelo Rhodes
June 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers to you and your family
Karen Mccall
Other
June 27, 2021
You were a very good person taken way to soon I've only known you for 2 years now but I definitely enjoyed the time since we met It seems so unreal that this had to happen to you. We hung out a few days befor this happened and when I heard the news I couldn't belive it was you. But it is only see you later and I'm looking forward to seeing you again in heaven rest in peace my friend until we meet again.