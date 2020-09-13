Menu
Nicholas J. RINE Jr.
RINE - Nicholas J. Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 10, 2020. Devoted father of Nicholas J. Rine and the late Justin M. Rine; cherished grandfather of Alexander J. Rine and Noah N. Rine; dear brother of James (late Kathy) Rine, Nancy (late Donald) Bowen, Robert J. (Linda) Rine, Rosemarie (Michael) Missico, Thomas J. Rine, Patrick J. (Diane) Rine and Kenneth J. (Diane) Rine. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 33 Victoria Blvd. at Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
