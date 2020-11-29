JAWORSKI - Nicholas John "Nick"
Age 66, of Higgins, TX, formally Buffalo, NY, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born November 8, 1954 in Buffalo, New York he was a proud Vietnam War veteran and member of his local American Legion chapter. He was an avid craftsman who loved to build wooden ships and carve his own walking sticks. He was the proud canine dad to his dog Buddy. An amateur astronomer, he loved looking through his telescope and gazing into the stars searching for whatever wonders were beyond our world. He was a devout Christian. He is survived by his three children, Nicole (Sharrel) Wear, Jena Jaworski, and Joey Jaworski (Erik Howell). He was the proud grandfather to his two granddaughters Alyssa and Taylor O'Neil. He is also survived by his brother, David Jaworski and sisters Joyce (late Ron) Sexton and Judy (Paul) Parwulski as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents Mary Jaworski and Michael Jaworski, his sister Janice Jaworski, and two brothers Michael (Marcia) Jaworski and James Jaworski. Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of gifts, friends and family are invited to make donations in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.