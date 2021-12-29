LARATONDA - Nicholas D.
December 28, 2021, age 67. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Lewis) Laratonda; devoted father of Pamela (Todd) Schultz, Julie (Scott) Fritz and Scott Cornell; loving grandfather of Natalie, Amanda, Charlie, Emily Schultz and Cooper Fritz; The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Buffalo City Mission or the Food Bank of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.