Nicholas D. LARATONDA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
LARATONDA - Nicholas D.
December 28, 2021, age 67. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Lewis) Laratonda; devoted father of Pamela (Todd) Schultz, Julie (Scott) Fritz and Scott Cornell; loving grandfather of Natalie, Amanda, Charlie, Emily Schultz and Cooper Fritz; The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Buffalo City Mission or the Food Bank of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
31
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only knew Nick from emails, but he was always very involved and cared a lot about slot racing. Very sad. R.I.P.
krischan (Germany)
Other
January 20, 2022
He will be missed.
Bruce Yeomans
Work
January 14, 2022
I'm a slot car racer from Lexington, KY. I met Nick over the internet about 20 years ago buying silicon Super Tires. He was an awesome person that I grew to know over that time span. To the family, you have my deepest sympathy. He was a blessing to know and he'll be deeply missed. The family is in my prayers .
Stan Shelby
Friend
December 30, 2021
