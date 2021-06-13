RUMSEY - Nicholas Perry
A native of Buffalo, NY, was born on March 12, 1946, and died peacefully at his home in Essex, NY, on June 11, 2021, following a valiant struggle against ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). After earning a BA from the University of Vermont, he earned an MA in Furniture Design from the Rhode Island School of Design, then taught industrial arts on both the high school and university levels. His woodworking skills included furniture conservation and detailed cabinetry, including exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, where he applied his skills in carving, marquetry, and inlay. Nicholas also loved the outdoors and was an accomplished skier, ice climber, and hiker, played tennis, squash, and pickleball, and was an angler and competitive sailor. Combining his passion for woodworking and his love of boating, he completed several scale-model RC boats and a classic pond yacht, as well as a small Wee Lassie canoe. In a second, midlife career, he became a RN and worked at the Maguire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his brother Douglas Rumsey and by his parents R. Douglas and Elizabeth Smith Rumsey. He is survived by his wife, Monica Scanlon Rumsey, his sons Adam Page Rumsey and Douglas Charles Rumsey, his stepson Carl M. Hamm, and his grandchildren Ben, Annabelle, and Lucille Rumsey. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Sunday, June 20, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Buffalo, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Essex Community Church, Essex, NY, at a later date. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.