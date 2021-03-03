SULLIVAN - Nick B., Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 26, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit Edison Street Community Church, 28 Edison Ave., Buffalo, on Friday, at 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.
I love you all. I loved Uncle Nick. He made sure his nieces and nephews knew each other.
Lelia (Bay) Cleveland
March 5, 2021
We will miss our Uncle Nick dearly. Praying for the Sullivan family and we love you. May God bless us with peace and comfort during this time.
Sandra and Asia Robinson
March 5, 2021
Prayers and blessings to you.
Sheila Brown / Kylah Sullivan gma
March 4, 2021
We love you Uncle Nick! Praying for the entire family.
Frank & Diane Sullivan
March 4, 2021
Loss for Words but I´m going to do my best Dad Sullivan. The most important words that I do want to say is Thank You Thank You for the exceptional love you showed to my Son and my Gr´Children you never made no difference. They all were treated equally as if they were your biological grands and g´grands. For that you will for ever have a special place in my heart I love and going to miss you dearly
Brenda Seay
March 3, 2021
Praying that the Lord comfort and strengthen the family in the loss of our beloved brother, and may we all be comforted and at peace with the many fond memories of Nick,
We will miss him but we will see him again soon. Love y'all
Jesse and Georgianna Sullivan
March 3, 2021
Love you Uncle Nick. I 'm praying for my family. Love you all.
Rakaya
March 3, 2021
To the Sullivan family, You are in my thoughts and prayers.