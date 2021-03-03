Loss for Words but I´m going to do my best Dad Sullivan. The most important words that I do want to say is Thank You Thank You for the exceptional love you showed to my Son and my Gr´Children you never made no difference. They all were treated equally as if they were your biological grands and g´grands. For that you will for ever have a special place in my heart I love and going to miss you dearly

Brenda Seay March 3, 2021