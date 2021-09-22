Menu
Nick B. SULLIVAN Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SULLIVAN - Nick B., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 16, 2021. Friends and relatives may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday, from 2-3 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
24
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Wow im heartbroken Charles, you have always been such a great person to being around. I blessed to have known you for years and thanks for always lending a helping hand when I needed you. You will be truly missed And I ask God to comfort your family during this time of grief
M
Friend
September 26, 2021
