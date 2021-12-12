THOMPSON - Nicole M. (nee DiLeo)
Of Tonawanda Township, NY, December 5, 2021. Beloved wife of David S. Thompson; dear mother of Devon and Dakota Thompson; stepmother of Christopher Thompson; daughter of Salvatore "Sam" (Ann) and Sara DiPasquale DiLeo; sister of Danielle (Chad) Planck and Joelle (Caine) Finnerty; loving aunt of Marissa and Carter Planck; niece of Jackie (Mark) Jeffery; stepsister of David Ward, Marie Hennessy and Ronald Ward; daughter-in-law of Carol (late David S., Sr.) Thompson. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY on Monday (December 20th) 2-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will commence. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Final resting place Elmlawn Cemetery. Funeral Service livestream and condolences at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.