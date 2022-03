THOMPSON - Nicole M. (nee DiLeo)Of Tonawanda Township, NY, December 5, 2021. Beloved wife of David S. Thompson; dear mother of Devon and Dakota Thompson; stepmother of Christopher Thompson; daughter of Salvatore "Sam" (Ann) and Sara DiPasquale DiLeo; sister of Danielle (Chad) Planck and Joelle (Caine) Finnerty; loving aunt of Marissa and Carter Planck; niece of Jackie (Mark) Jeffery; stepsister of David Ward, Marie Hennessy and Ronald Ward; daughter-in-law of Carol (late David S., Sr.) Thompson. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY on Monday (December 20th) 2-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will commence. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Final resting place Elmlawn Cemetery. Funeral Service livestream and condolences at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com