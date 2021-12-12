Menu
Nicole M. THOMPSON
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
THOMPSON - Nicole M. (nee DiLeo)
Of Tonawanda Township, NY, December 5, 2021. Beloved wife of David S. Thompson; dear mother of Devon and Dakota Thompson; stepmother of Christopher Thompson; daughter of Salvatore "Sam" (Ann) and Sara DiPasquale DiLeo; sister of Danielle (Chad) Planck and Joelle (Caine) Finnerty; loving aunt of Marissa and Carter Planck; niece of Jackie (Mark) Jeffery; stepsister of David Ward, Marie Hennessy and Ronald Ward; daughter-in-law of Carol (late David S., Sr.) Thompson. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY on Monday (December 20th) 2-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will commence. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Final resting place Elmlawn Cemetery. Funeral Service livestream and condolences at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will love you and miss you forever! Love you more, Mom
Sara DiLeo
December 18, 2021
We enjoyed being with you and your family at the many family parties.
Elizabeth and Barry Romeo
December 11, 2021
