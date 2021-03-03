Menu
Nicole "Nikki" ZYGLIS
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
ZYGLIS - Nicole "Nikki"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, February 27, 2021. Loving mother of Hayley, Kayla and Evan; loving fiancée of Joshua Gill; dearest daughter of Mike (Kathy) Zyglis and Gail (Scott George) Herdzick; sister of Ed (Molly) Zyglis and Bill Herdzick; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 4-7 PM. Nikki loved her family fiercely. She was kind, warm and sarcastically funny. She was also thoughtful, never forgetting a birthday or an anniversary and always giving the perfect gifts. Nikki was a lover of music, with an affinity for Lil Wayne. She loved to cook and poured love into all the meals she prepared. Her memory will always live on in good food, off-color jokes and laughter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, our sympathies for your loss. She was a wonderful and funny girl.
Jim & Cindy Martek
Friend
March 5, 2021
She was a wonderful person. Always cared how people felt. She would say dont worry . I wish I could of seen her again. So sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
JoAnn Kommatas
Coworker
March 4, 2021
Beautiful person, fierce mama, advocate extraordinaire for Kayla, all around fun devoted friend. May the good lord bless your soul. We will keep an eye out for your Kayla at school. Rest easy. Much much love.

Kim Sienkiewicz
Teacher
March 4, 2021
I am absolutely heartbroken to hear of Nikki´s passing. My heart goes out to her family, both blood and Northtown. May she rest in peace and be an angel to watch over us all.
Rachael Borzilleri
March 4, 2021
Dear hayley and the family. I am deeply sorry on the lost of your mother. My condolences go out to you and the entire family. May god Give you strength and his loving compassion during the next couple of weeks.
Ivan Mayers
Friend
March 3, 2021
Mike & Family -- I'm very sorry to hear about your daughter Nicole. I will keep your family in my thoughts. I do hope that in this difficult time you can channel her life and love through yourselves for all to behold.
Nick Suhoski
March 3, 2021
I´m sad to hear of nikki´s passing! I´ll never forget you and all of our childhood memories! Love you sweet angel!
Nichole Urbino
March 3, 2021
Mike + Family, So sorry about Nicole. Stay strong and God bless the Zyglis family.
Daniel Colpoys
Friend
March 3, 2021
I came to know Nicole while caring for daughter Kayla. I also had the pleasure of meeting Hayley and Josh when they visited Kayla´s school . Nicole was a caring and loving mother . It was a pleasure caring for her daughter Kayla and a great honor getting to know Nicole during those years . I was a recipient of her thoughtful gifts several times . My sympathies to the family especially Hayley , Kayla Evan and Joshua .
Gail Finch
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Mike. God's abundant blessings on you and your family.
David Klemenz
Friend
March 2, 2021
Rest in the sweetest of peace Nikki! I'll never forget all the love and guidance you gave to me in high school. You were my study hall bestie! We sure had alot if fun didn't we? I'll cherish and carry those memories with me. I'm sending all my love and prayers for your family during this difficult time. Love you chicky!
Nicole Schukraft
Friend
March 2, 2021
