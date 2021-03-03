ZYGLIS - Nicole "Nikki"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, February 27, 2021. Loving mother of Hayley, Kayla and Evan; loving fiancée of Joshua Gill; dearest daughter of Mike (Kathy) Zyglis and Gail (Scott George) Herdzick; sister of Ed (Molly) Zyglis and Bill Herdzick; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 4-7 PM. Nikki loved her family fiercely. She was kind, warm and sarcastically funny. She was also thoughtful, never forgetting a birthday or an anniversary and always giving the perfect gifts. Nikki was a lover of music, with an affinity for Lil Wayne. She loved to cook and poured love into all the meals she prepared. Her memory will always live on in good food, off-color jokes and laughter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate
. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.