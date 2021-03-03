I came to know Nicole while caring for daughter Kayla. I also had the pleasure of meeting Hayley and Josh when they visited Kayla´s school . Nicole was a caring and loving mother . It was a pleasure caring for her daughter Kayla and a great honor getting to know Nicole during those years . I was a recipient of her thoughtful gifts several times . My sympathies to the family especially Hayley , Kayla Evan and Joshua .

Gail Finch March 3, 2021