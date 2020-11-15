HORAN - Nicolette
(nee Moscoso)
November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of John Horan; loving mother of Seth (Eugenia), Joshua and Jeremey (Christina) Horan; loving grandmother of Asher and Sadie Horan; sister of Aminta (Richard) Alexander and Gregory Moscoso; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends and family on Tuesday, from 4-5 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where facial coverings and social distancing are required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Friends of Night People. Please share your online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.