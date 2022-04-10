MeSIAH - Nicolette Frances "Nicky"
Entered into eternal rest on March 29, 2022. The daughter of the late Frank B. and Ulrica A. (nee Caldwell) Mesiah; cherished sister of Leza M. Mesiah and Francesca B. Mesiah; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. At the request of "Nicky", there will be no prior visitation. "Nicky" was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., under whose auspices the Ivy Beyond the Wall Ritual, will be conducted Saturday, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Frank Mesiah Family Legacy Fund c/o: Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange Street, Suite 525, Buffalo, New York 14210. Final arrangements entrusted to: THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Share condolences online at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.