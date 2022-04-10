Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nicolette Frances "Nicky" MESIAH
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
MeSIAH - Nicolette Frances "Nicky"
Entered into eternal rest on March 29, 2022. The daughter of the late Frank B. and Ulrica A. (nee Caldwell) Mesiah; cherished sister of Leza M. Mesiah and Francesca B. Mesiah; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. At the request of "Nicky", there will be no prior visitation. "Nicky" was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., under whose auspices the Ivy Beyond the Wall Ritual, will be conducted Saturday, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Frank Mesiah Family Legacy Fund c/o: Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange Street, Suite 525, Buffalo, New York 14210. Final arrangements entrusted to: THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Share condolences online at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.