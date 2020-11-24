ALLECA - Nicolo
Suddenly, November 21, 2020 at age 80, beloved husband of 55 years to Marianna (nee Alagna) Alleca; dear father of Maria Alleca, Angelo and Anthony (Paige) Alleca; dear Nonno of Francesca, Marianna, Matteo, Tommy and Milly; brother of Domenica (late Nicolo) Zivis, Tommaso (Filippa) Alleca, Paolo (late Marianne) Alleca, Salvatore (Graziella) Alleca, Carmela (Francesco) Borgese, Maria (Giuseppe) Santino, Giovanni (late Pamela) Alleca and the late Josephine (Cosimo) Genco; brother-in-law of Maria (late Salvatore) Maggio, Lucia (late Salvatore) Megna and Rosalia Ingrao; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends TODAY, Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker) Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew Church (Sheridan & Elmwood) Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Please visit Nicolo's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.