Nidia O. DIAZ
DIAZ - Nidia O. (nee Ortiz)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest December 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Gregory (Rosalin) and Rafael (Melanie) Diaz; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Herminio and Amelida Ortiz; dear sister of Nancy Ortiz and the late Herminio Ortiz Jr. and Carmen Perez. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 7, 2020.
