HJALMARSON - Nils G.
April 1, 2022, beloved husband of Marguerite "Marge" (nee Polito) Hjalmarson; loving father of Mark (companion Leeza Brown), Craig (companion Heather Starns) Hjalmarson and Lisa (Todd) Johnson. Nils was an active member of Audubon Golf Course for many years and a manager of numerous country clubs around Western New York. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM by Nativity of the Blessed Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospice or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.