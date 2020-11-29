BRUCATO - Nina L.
(nee Maggio)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph R. Brucato. Devoted mother of Lisa, Joseph (Diana), and Stephen Brucato. Cherished grandmother of Marirose, Joseph and Isabella Brucato. Loving daughter of the late Angelo and Florence Maggio. Dear sister of Christopher, Florence, Francis, Theresa, Rosebud, Joseph, Stephen and Mary Lou. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Survived by relatives and friends. Nina was an active member of St. Margaret Parish. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 400 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore for family only due to COVID restrictions. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapels). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.