Reverend Nina L. PORTER
PORTER - Reverend Nina L.
Entered into rest September 5, 2020, loving mother of Reverend Dr. Anna L. (Edward) Jones of Seattle, WA, Herman (Cora) Porter of Riverside, CA, Mark Porter, Nina M. (Kenneth) McCulley, Issac Porter, Lorraine Hughes, and the late Lillian Pullins; grandmother of Zsane (Jonathan), Mark (Candace), Stephanie, Jewan, Lakresha, Lana (Daniel), LaMar, LaVerne, La'Mone (Tiearia), Yvonne (Keenan), LaSherrie (LaMark), William, Kennen, Alexia, LaShaw and Chase; dearest daughter of Lillian Mayberry; sister of Helen Mayberry and Sylvia (Larry) Allen; Godmother of Christine; also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Friday, September 11, 2020, 12 Noon-5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10AM-11AM, at Delaine-Waring African Methodist Episcopal Church, 680 Swan St., where a Service of Triumph will immediately follow. Reverend Richard Allen Stenhouse officiating. Interment Lakeside Memorial Park, Hamburg, NY. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.
