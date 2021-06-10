HANNON - Noah John
Born sleeping on June 8, 2021, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Beloved son of Sara (nee Szczerbinski) and Steven Hannon; brother of Addison; grandson of Susan and Leon Szczerbinski and Kathleen and John Hannon; great-grandson of Martha Szczerbinski; nephew of Ann (Owen) Di Vico, John (Kristina) Szczerbinski and Scott (Lindsay) Hannon; cousin of Jack, Evan, Emma, Connor and Audrey. Interment private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Amherst, NY 14226 on Saturday (June 12, 2021) from 11 AM to 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Amherst, NY 14226. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.