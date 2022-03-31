LAZARONY - Noelle A.
(nee Kroth)
March 29, 2022. Beloved wife of 61 years to Joseph Lazarony; loving mother of Carolyn (Michael Polito) Lazarony, Theresa (late John) Clair, Joseph Jr., Anthony and Michael Lazarony; dear grandmother of Matthew (Margie), Paul, Anthony, Shauna (Ben), Joseph III, Anthony and Anthony; great-grandmother of three; sister of John Kroth; predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Family will be present on Friday, from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 8:45AM. Interment in Clarence Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Noelle's name may be made to the Susan Komen Foundation or The American Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.