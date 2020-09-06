Menu
Noemi PERÉZ
PERÉZ - Noemi
September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Felipe Peréz; loving mother of Elsie (Chris) Rydbom and the late Marlynn Peréz; grandmother of Victoria Anaya and Gilbert Anaya; great-grandmother of Jade Anaya; dear sister of Gloria (late Manuel) Yguado, Roberto "Robbie" (Rose) Becerril Sr., Aida (Arthur) Benshoof, Hilda (Paul)Trostel, the late Carmen Anderson and Andres (Melinda) Becerril; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday, September 7, from 4-7 PM. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, at 10 AM. New York State unpausing guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing is required. We appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
