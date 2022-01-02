Menu
Nona E. BARTLEBAUGH
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
BARTLEBAUGH - Nona E.
(nee Chambers)
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 92, on December 26, 2021. Wife of the late Richard V. Bartlebaugh. Mother of Danny (Annette), Debbie (Tom), Kim (Robert) Ferrie, Christine (William) Sivecz, Carol (John) Johnson and Donna (late John) Rigby. Sister of Judith (late Kenny) Nill. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday from 3-6 PM, at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (716-824-4000). Please note: Current Covid Mandates/Restrictions will be observed. Burial at St. Matthew's Cemetery will be private. Mrs. Bartlebaugh was a long-time Volunteer at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please visit
www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Jan
5
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Kim, so sorry to hear of your loss. We pray that you will feel comforted by many sweet memories in the days to come.
Rick and Debby VonLangen
January 5, 2022
You have our sympathy, love and prayers.
Max & Ramona Strasser
January 5, 2022
Kim - we are so sorry for your loss and offer our sincerest condolences. You and your family are in our prayers.
Juan and Shannon Martinez
January 5, 2022
Dear Kim & Family, Our deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. All our love. Walt & Else
Walt & Else Meisner
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our prayers to green Entire Family May she rest in Heaven God Speed
Bill Herzog
January 3, 2022
Dan and Annette, our deepest condolences to you and your family. We will keep all of you in our prayers. Sending much love to you all.
Marcy & Brian Smith
Friend
January 2, 2022
