BARTLEBAUGH - Nona E.(nee Chambers)Of South Buffalo, at the age of 92, on December 26, 2021. Wife of the late Richard V. Bartlebaugh. Mother of Danny (Annette), Debbie (Tom), Kim (Robert) Ferrie, Christine (William) Sivecz, Carol (John) Johnson and Donna (late John) Rigby. Sister of Judith (late Kenny) Nill. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday from 3-6 PM, at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (716-824-4000). Please note: Current Covid Mandates/Restrictions will be observed. Burial at St. Matthew's Cemetery will be private. Mrs. Bartlebaugh was a long-time Volunteer at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please visit