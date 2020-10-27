CZOSEK - Norbert C.
In the morning of October 25, 2020, the big, generous, ninety-year-old heart of "Norbie" beat its last and he joined his wife of just under seventy years, Dolores (nee Rushbolt), in eternal rest. He had been active in both church and civic organizations until December of 2019 when his health started to decline more rapidly. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict where he served honorably, was a former commander of the Frank L. Gierlach American Legion Post 1320 and a member of the VFW. At his parish, St. Andrew's in Sloan, he was a member of the Holy Name Society, an usher, a Eucharistic Minister and Bingo worker. He was a member of the Father Justin Knights of Columbus, attaining the Fourth Degree Maximillian Kolbe Assembly. He has served as trustee for the Village of Sloan. He was honored by the General Pulaski Association as an "Unsung Hero". Norbert was the eldest child of the late Charles and Helen (nee Gluszkowski) Czosek. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth N. (Mary) and Paul V.; three grandchildren, Elizabeth M. (Dr. Mahesh) Bommaraju, Carol C. (James) Ling and Peter M Czosek (Megan Grandillo; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan K. Shisler and Charlotte M. Ling. Also predeceased by his brother, Vern (Sheila) Czosek and survived by his sister Jeannie (John) Reimer; nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
