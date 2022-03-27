CREIGHTON - Norbert Franklin
Age 93, died on March 16, 2022, following a stroke at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Norb is survived by his brother Carl Creighton and his family, and his beloved life partner of 32 plus years, Fay Ryan. Norb is also survived by Fay's son, Jeff Ryan; his wife, Holly, and their children; and Norb "Poppy's" grandchildren: Emily, Jamey, Danni, Michael; and Jeff's son Sean Ryan. Norb is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Sweeney and is survived by their six children: Christine (Carl Laubin), JoAnn, Daniel (Cynthia Blankenship), Kathleen, Mary Jane and Robert (Marianne); also survived by 11 grandchildren; Christine's children: Sophie, Maxim and Lucy Laubin; Daniel's children: Alexandra, Bradley and Russell Creighton; Kathleen's children: Daniel and Carolyn Conant and Jenna June; Mary Jane's children: Robb and Danielle Levine, and two great-grandchildren; Sophie's children: Benjamin and Nina Sarkodie. Norb was proprietor of a trucking company and later became a building inspector for the Town of Tonawanda. He was actively involved in community service for Good Shepherd Parish and School in Pendleton and a volunteer fireman for North Amherst Fire Co. Later, as a natural extension of his commitment to this work. Norb became an active supporter of the James V. and Fay P. Ryan Paramedics Foundation. This paramedics unit is in service to the Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore where Norb grew up. Norb was a vital, energetic and fun-loving guy with a great sense of humor and playfulness. He will certainly be missed by his many friends and family. Donations may be made in Norb's name to the James V. and Fay P. Ryan Paramedics Foundation, Inc., 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, May 21, at 10 AM, at St. Christopher's Parish, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.