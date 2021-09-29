Menu
Norbert L. DERYLAK
DERYLAK - Norbert L.
Of Silver Creek, NY, September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (Shriber); loving father of Tony (Carri) and Teresa Rosati; dearest grandfather of Raelea, Brandon, Alexis, Christian and Adriana; brother of John (Donna) and Dorothy (late Ronald) Graney. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 2-5 PM. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Dorothy Graney
September 30, 2021
