Norbert J. KLACZYK
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
KLACZYK - Norbert J.
Of Alden, NY, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2021, following a brief illness. Devoted husband to the late Sharon Klaczyk; loving father of Christopher, Joseph (Laura) and Michelle (late William) Miori; proud grandfather of Kristen, Kelsey, Gary, Katelyn and Jenna; brother of Christine Chojnacki, Ronald and Dennis Klaczyk; loving companion to Karen Fix. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family:
I had the pleasure of 3 years being mentored by Norm '56 as students at St John Kanty Prep; The Vincentians taught us well. His assignment complete, Norm has returned to the bosom of the Lord, we look forward to the grand reunion at the Lord's table...Shalom
Michael Zimmer '57
Classmate
December 20, 2021
Thomas A Steffan, atty.
December 16, 2021
My condolences to the Klaczak family on the passing of Norb. He was truly a beautiful individual and family figure
Keith & Barbara Morgan
Coworker
December 14, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss Mr. Klaczyk was a greatman..we pray that God gives you all peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Kim and Cecily Lehman
Kim Smith
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
May Jesus bring comfort and peace to you all . Norm was a great man . Loved working with him during Docs day and on Mondays at the pub . Lisa Burgio
Lisa Burgio
Friend
December 14, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this difficult time. We are sorry to hear of his passing.
Melissa & Ralph Gucinski
Neighbor
December 13, 2021
Dear Family of Norbert. May Gods promise bring peace to your heart and May all of your fond memories help to heal your sorrow. Blessings, Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
December 13, 2021
