KLACZYK - Norbert J.
Of Alden, NY, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2021, following a brief illness. Devoted husband to the late Sharon Klaczyk; loving father of Christopher, Joseph (Laura) and Michelle (late William) Miori; proud grandfather of Kristen, Kelsey, Gary, Katelyn and Jenna; brother of Christine Chojnacki, Ronald and Dennis Klaczyk; loving companion to Karen Fix. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.