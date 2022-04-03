WYPYCH - Norbert A.
March 30, 2022, of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to Arlene "Mickie" (nee Klamborowski); loving father of Wayne (Donna) Wypych and Brenda Lauber. Cherished grandfather of Eric, Cory and Hannah. Great-grandfather of John Nathan. Predeceased by brothers, Henry, Steve, Marion, John and Joseph. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Norbert was a proud U.S. Army veteran. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 7th, at 10 AM in St. Andrew's Church, Sloan. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Norbert's name to St. Andrew's Church. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.