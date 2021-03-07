AIPLE - Noreen O.
(nee Fouchie)
March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Aiple; dear mother of Donna (Mervyn) Moore, SueAnn (Larry) McGregor, of CA and Roberta (late Richard) Jones; dear grandmother of Erik (Melissa) Iversen, Shana (Michael) McGregor-Hota and Laura (David) Cox; great-grandmother of Evan Iversen, Evelyn Hota; daughter of the late William and Olga (Schwantz) Fouchie; sister of Marilyn (Clive) Rucker, of FL and the late June (late Edwin) Boelke, late Elaine (late Norman) Hameister and Geraldine Fouchie; survived by many nieces and nephews; former mother-in-law of David Iversen. Family will be present on Sunday, from 2-5 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 1 PM. Reopening restrictions will limit the number of people in attendance at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.