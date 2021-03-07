Menu
Noreen D. ALDRICH
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
ALDRICH - Noreen D. (nee Murphy)
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 86, on March 4, 2021. Wife of the late Harry Aldrich; mother of Elizabeth (Josh) Hill and the late Marianne (Michael) Carpenter; grandmother of Nicholas, Molly, Corin and Ryan Carpenter and Shamus and Moira Hill. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). "Please remember that Face Coverings and a six foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions." Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish "St. Ambrose," 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, Thursday at 11:30 AM. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the church. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about your Mothers passing Our deepest sympathies.
Chuck and Bobbie Hillzzo
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Jerry and Joan Carrow
March 8, 2021
Liz, Josh, and family, my deepest condolences on your loss.
Andrew R Hollendursky
March 7, 2021
