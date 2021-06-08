Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Noreen P. ORR
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Orr - Noreen P.
Of Lackawanna, NY, June 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Orr; loving
mother of Tricia Buckley, Kelly Orr, Karla Orr (Gene Olivieri, Jr.), Kimberly (Eric) Jones, and stepmother of Justine (David) Wright; cherished grandma to many grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Katherine (nee Scanlon) Breen; dear sister of Mary Heneghan and the late Jackie Breen; sister-in-law of Carol Labarge and Mary Catherine Staniszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear of Noreen´s passing. I have fond memories of Noreen and her family. Thoughts and prayers from the Fisher family.
Joan and Richard Fisher
Family
June 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Our heartfelt condolences to you. Sheri and Tom Cleary´s
Mary and family
June 8, 2021
Karla and Family - As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Along with all memories with your Mom.
Natalie Lajoie
Other
June 8, 2021
Please except our condolences too you n family what a great woman lived by all had great times Ron misses John he is awaiting her God Bless
Darlene n Ron Brania
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results