Orr - Noreen P.
Of Lackawanna, NY, June 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Orr; loving
mother of Tricia Buckley, Kelly Orr, Karla Orr (Gene Olivieri, Jr.), Kimberly (Eric) Jones, and stepmother of Justine (David) Wright; cherished grandma to many grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Katherine (nee Scanlon) Breen; dear sister of Mary Heneghan and the late Jackie Breen; sister-in-law of Carol Labarge and Mary Catherine Staniszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.