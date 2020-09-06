Menu
Norine CEPPAGLIA
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1936
DIED
August 30, 2020
CEPPAGLIA - Norine
(nee Rexicker)
Of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Michael (Cindy) and Paul (Helen); dearest grandmother of Matthew, Nicole, Jake, Mariah, Nick, Violet, and the late Emma; great-grandmother of Kaylee; mother-in-law of Wendy Diina; daughter of the late Gilbert and late Mae; sister of Delores (late Richard) Belz, Carole (Norman) Schafer, late Marion Clabeaux, late Evelyn Eskew, late Gilbert Jr., and late Alan. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning, September 12, at 10AM. Masks required. No prior visitations. If you wish, donations may be made in Norine's name to the Alzhiemer's Association. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church
, Lancaster, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
