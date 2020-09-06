CEPPAGLIA - Norine
(nee Rexicker)
Of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Michael (Cindy) and Paul (Helen); dearest grandmother of Matthew, Nicole, Jake, Mariah, Nick, Violet, and the late Emma; great-grandmother of Kaylee; mother-in-law of Wendy Diina; daughter of the late Gilbert and late Mae; sister of Delores (late Richard) Belz, Carole (Norman) Schafer, late Marion Clabeaux, late Evelyn Eskew, late Gilbert Jr., and late Alan. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning, September 12, at 10AM. Masks required. No prior visitations. If you wish, donations may be made in Norine's name to the Alzhiemer's Association. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.