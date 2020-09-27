Menu
Norma Ann SMITH
SMITH - Norma Ann
September 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Paul A. Smith and Marie Sommer Smith; sister of Paul A. (Rosemarie)Smith and the late David T. Smith and Irene Ratajczak; aunt of Paul A. Smith, IV (Leigh), Nicole (Peter) Pavlovich, Robert (Christine) Ratajczak and Kristen Ratajczak; great-aunt of Nicholas and Joseph Pavlovich, Nicholas and Lauren Ratajczak. Friends may call Tuesday, 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Pius X RC Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
