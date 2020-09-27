SMITH - Norma Ann
September 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Paul A. Smith and Marie Sommer Smith; sister of Paul A. (Rosemarie)Smith and the late David T. Smith and Irene Ratajczak; aunt of Paul A. Smith, IV (Leigh), Nicole (Peter) Pavlovich, Robert (Christine) Ratajczak and Kristen Ratajczak; great-aunt of Nicholas and Joseph Pavlovich, Nicholas and Lauren Ratajczak. Friends may call Tuesday, 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Pius X RC Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
