Bley - Norma J.
Age 90, passed unexpectedly in her home on May 14, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY April 21, 1931, she raised four children with husband Elon (Ed) Bley & lived in Orchard Park, Arcade, and N. Tonawanda, NY, and N. Canton, OH. As a divorced women, she moved to Deerfield Beach, FL in 1997 and began her real estate career, continuing after moving to Knoxville, TN in 2002. She was always ambitious; an avid doll collector & reseller, loved cinema, sales, and helping people. Survived by daughters, Susan J. Wickstrom and Amy L. Stephenson; grandson, Eric Wickstrom and great-grandchildren, Adelie and Taylor Wickstrom; sisters, Laura (Lolly) Macy and Dorothy Valvo; and was aunt to many; predeceased by sons, James and David Bley; grandson, Kurt Wickstrom; three brothers and two sisters. A private graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery, June 18, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://giftfunds.stjude.org/NJBley
, an organization that was very close to her heart. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.