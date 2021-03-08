Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma L. BLUHM
FUNERAL HOME
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY
BLUHM - Norma L.
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021. Loving mother of Diane (Andrew) Edwards of Fairview PA, JoAnn Bluhm, and Thomas (Kristine) Bluhm; loving grandmother of Phillip (Wren) Edwards, Zachary (Christine) Bluhm, and Kaitlin Bluhm. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Riley, Grey, Andrew, and Leah and several nieces and nephews. Norma is predeceased by her husband, Clair Bluhm and a sister, Evelyn Doster. Friends and relatives may call on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Services will be private. Charitable donations may be made to Hearts and Hands of Akron or Hospice Buffalo. Please visit rossakron.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron
10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron
10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Diane, Andrew, Phil and family, you have our love and sympathy. Parks & Lois
Parks Lanier
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results