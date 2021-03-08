BLUHM - Norma L.
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021. Loving mother of Diane (Andrew) Edwards of Fairview PA, JoAnn Bluhm, and Thomas (Kristine) Bluhm; loving grandmother of Phillip (Wren) Edwards, Zachary (Christine) Bluhm, and Kaitlin Bluhm. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Riley, Grey, Andrew, and Leah and several nieces and nephews. Norma is predeceased by her husband, Clair Bluhm and a sister, Evelyn Doster. Friends and relatives may call on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Services will be private. Charitable donations may be made to Hearts and Hands of Akron or Hospice Buffalo. Please visit rossakron.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 8, 2021.