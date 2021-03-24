BUNDY - Norma (nee Lyman)
March 20, 2021, age 73. Wife of the late Duane M. Bundy, Sr.; loving mother of Duane M. (Mary) Bundy, Jr., Susan (Hobert) Holcomb and Patrick (Rita) Bundy; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Patricia (Patrick) Gaskill, Lawrence (Tina) Lyman, Sandra Rutkowski, Bernice Collins and the late Nelson (late Rosemary) Lyman, Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.