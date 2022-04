BUNDY - Norma (nee Lyman)March 20, 2021, age 73. Wife of the late Duane M. Bundy, Sr.; loving mother of Duane M. (Mary) Bundy, Jr., Susan (Hobert) Holcomb and Patrick (Rita) Bundy; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Patricia (Patrick) Gaskill, Lawrence (Tina) Lyman, Sandra Rutkowski, Bernice Collins and the late Nelson (late Rosemary) Lyman, Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com