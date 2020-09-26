PHILIPPS - Norma C.
(nee Fildes)
Of Hamburg, September 24, 2020. Loving wife of 61 years of the late Francis J. Philipps; beloved mother of Randy and Larry (Kathy) Philipps and the late Wayne and Donna Philipps; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of late James and Leroy Fildes. Family will be present Sunday, 4-8 PM at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from SS Peter & Paul's RC Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, on Monday at 10:00 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Memorials to SS Peter & Paul's. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com