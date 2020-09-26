Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma C. PHILIPPS
1923 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1923
DIED
September 24, 2020
PHILIPPS - Norma C.
(nee Fildes)
Of Hamburg, September 24, 2020. Loving wife of 61 years of the late Francis J. Philipps; beloved mother of Randy and Larry (Kathy) Philipps and the late Wayne and Donna Philipps; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of late James and Leroy Fildes. Family will be present Sunday, 4-8 PM at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from SS Peter & Paul's RC Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, on Monday at 10:00 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Memorials to SS Peter & Paul's. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.