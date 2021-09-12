Menu
Norma J. CAIN
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
CAIN - Norma J.
Of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away at Niagara Hospice on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born in Brookville, PA on January 13, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Marie Shick; the wife of the late Edward Cain; the sister of Rose Ann (late Wayne) Smith and the late Shirley Graff. Norma attended Sigel High School in PA. She moved to North Tonawanda with her family in 1956. After raising her family and retiring from social services, she moved back to PA. She lived in PA for 20 years until returning to North Tonawanda. Norma is survived by her children Cindy (Craig) Smith, Cathy (Russ) Nye, John (Valerie) Papin and Joseph (Kimberly) Papin; grandchildren Jessica, Brett, and Nikki Smith, Ashley (Matthew) Neuman and Shannon Nye, Blair and Dylan Papin, Jean-Philippe and Alexandre Papin; great grandchildren Alicia Smith, Abby Drake, Mason Neuman, Olivia Lucas, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and dinner at 6:00 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Shawnee Fire Company, 3747 Lockport Road Sanborn, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Shawnee Fire Company
3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your family's loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Pat, Amy and Kids
September 14, 2021
With sympathy from Helen and Family.
Helen (Shick) Chestnut
September 14, 2021
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity close to your heart!
Cindy Smith
Friend
September 12, 2021
So very sorry about all of your loss. Your mom was a nice woman and always had nice conversations with her. Our thoughts are with you at this sad time
Joseph & Dawn Nye
Family
September 12, 2021
