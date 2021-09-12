CAIN - Norma J.

Of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away at Niagara Hospice on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born in Brookville, PA on January 13, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Marie Shick; the wife of the late Edward Cain; the sister of Rose Ann (late Wayne) Smith and the late Shirley Graff. Norma attended Sigel High School in PA. She moved to North Tonawanda with her family in 1956. After raising her family and retiring from social services, she moved back to PA. She lived in PA for 20 years until returning to North Tonawanda. Norma is survived by her children Cindy (Craig) Smith, Cathy (Russ) Nye, John (Valerie) Papin and Joseph (Kimberly) Papin; grandchildren Jessica, Brett, and Nikki Smith, Ashley (Matthew) Neuman and Shannon Nye, Blair and Dylan Papin, Jean-Philippe and Alexandre Papin; great grandchildren Alicia Smith, Abby Drake, Mason Neuman, Olivia Lucas, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and dinner at 6:00 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Shawnee Fire Company, 3747 Lockport Road Sanborn, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.