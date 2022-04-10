Menu
Norma F. CARLSON
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
CARLSON - Norma F.
(nee Feltman)
March 31, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ralph D. Carlson. Loving mother of Lynn (Vincent) Sanfilippo, Kim (Peter) Glaubitz and James (Michael Palmer) Carlson. Devoted grandmother of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sister of Paul Feltman and the late David Feltman and Betty (Fred) Hoelzle. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at
www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
