CLEARY - Norma Jean (nee Colonna)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 14, 2021, beloved mother of John Cleary and Marina Holly Cleary; wife of John Cleary; daughter of the late Marino and Mary Colonna; loving sister of the late Beatrice Colonna and Victor (Dolores) Colonna; loving aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday, 2-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 10 AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). Masks are required for funeral home visitation and funeral mass at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.