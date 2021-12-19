Menu
Norma Jean CLEARY
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
CLEARY - Norma Jean (nee Colonna)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 14, 2021, beloved mother of John Cleary and Marina Holly Cleary; wife of John Cleary; daughter of the late Marino and Mary Colonna; loving sister of the late Beatrice Colonna and Victor (Dolores) Colonna; loving aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday, 2-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 10 AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). Masks are required for funeral home visitation and funeral mass at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss and ours. Norma was a great neighbor and friend. My thoughts are with you in your grief.
Kathleen Heavern
Friend
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers for your family at this difficult time
Hope Oleksy
Friend
December 21, 2021
A special friend..we shared good times and laughs together thru her son John 111
Sally and Lyle Roberts
December 21, 2021
My prayers are with the Cleary family at this time of loss. I have many memories of Norma Jean from my years at St. Bernadette's. May she bless you all now with joy and peace.
Sr. Mary Ellen Twist
December 20, 2021
