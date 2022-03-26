Menu
Norma J. CORTELLUCCI
CORTELLUCCI - Norma J.
(nee Roller)
March 23, 2022, age 82. Beloved wife of 52 years to Remi "Ray" Cortellucci; loving mother of Katherine M. and Lisa J. Cortellucci; dear sister of Joan (late Earl) Meredith and Carol (late Donald) Hertel; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, at 10:45 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2022.
