Fahnestock - Norma (nee Straubinger)
September 30, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late James F. Fahnestock; devoted mother of the late James P. Fahnestock and late Kenneth P. Fahnestock; loving grandmother of Kimberly (Christopher) Frank and Heather Fahnestock; caring great-grandmother of Kailey, Brayden, Christopher, and Avery. Arrangements made by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. For the health and safety of loved ones, a future Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.