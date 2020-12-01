FRED - Norma (nee Norton)
November 29, 2020, of Grand Island, formerly of Jamestown. Wife of the late Francis E. Fred Sr.; mother of Lindalou (the late Charles Jr.) Diehl, Francis E. "Skip" (Joan) Fred Jr., Georgia (the late Richard) Freeburg, Fred R. (Maria) Fred and the late Richard Fred; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Ray and Emma Norton; sister of the late Howard Norton and Lois Brunner. Funeral Services private. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.