Haspett - Norma J.
(nee Potter)
October 8, 2020; beloved wife of the late John B. Haspett; devoted mother of Sabrina Haspett-Shea; loving grandmother of Brianna, Eddie, and Brandon; great-grandmother of Jude, Dominic, and Lana; dear sister of Phyllis (late Keith) Bucholtz, and late Ronald (Joan) Potter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 5 - 8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Share condolences online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2020.