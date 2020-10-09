Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma J. Haspett
Haspett - Norma J.
(nee Potter)
October 8, 2020; beloved wife of the late John B. Haspett; devoted mother of Sabrina Haspett-Shea; loving grandmother of Brianna, Eddie, and Brandon; great-grandmother of Jude, Dominic, and Lana; dear sister of Phyllis (late Keith) Bucholtz, and late Ronald (Joan) Potter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 5 - 8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Share condolences online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.