JORGENSEN - Norma M.

(nee Fischer)

Of Derby, NY, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Autumn View Health Care, she was 94. Daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Fischer. Mother of Darlene Hoppel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:30 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Norma worked at Buffalo China for over 30 years, was a volunteer for Operation Good Neighbor and was a member of both the Ladies Auxiliaries for American Legion, Post 928 and VFW, Post 5798. Interment will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, N. Evans, NY. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.