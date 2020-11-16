Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma M. LeBLANC
LeBLANC - Norma M.
(nee McClellan)
November 14, 2020, of Lackawanna, NY. Wife of the late Norman A. LeBlanc, Sr.; dearest mother of Norman A. LeBlanc (Gloria) Jr., Steven and the late Gale LeBlanc; grandmother of Steven (Sheila) LeBlanc, Janelle LeBlanc, Noelle (Jack) Rennolds, Justin A. (Susan), Landon LeBlanc and six great-grandchildren; predeceased by four sisters and seven brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Wednesday, at 10:00 AM, from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Tuesday, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. All current health guidelines will be in effect.
Interment In Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences online may be shared at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.