LeBLANC - Norma M.
(nee McClellan)
November 14, 2020, of Lackawanna, NY. Wife of the late Norman A. LeBlanc, Sr.; dearest mother of Norman A. LeBlanc (Gloria) Jr., Steven and the late Gale LeBlanc; grandmother of Steven (Sheila) LeBlanc, Janelle LeBlanc, Noelle (Jack) Rennolds, Justin A. (Susan), Landon LeBlanc and six great-grandchildren; predeceased by four sisters and seven brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Wednesday, at 10:00 AM, from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Tuesday, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. All current health guidelines will be in effect.
Interment In Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences online may be shared at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.